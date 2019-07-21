Carbonell’s sac fly leads Tabasco to 3-2 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Carbonell drove in Roel Santos with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 3-2 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Olmecas and an eight-game winning streak for the Tigres.

Santos scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a walk by Jovan Rosa.

The Tigres tied the game 2-2 when Ruben Sosa hit an RBI double, scoring Erick Migueles in the seventh.

Jesus Garcia (5-2) got the win in relief while Brayan Munoz (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.