Sports
Gomez’s single leads State College to 5-2 win over Williamsport
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Dariel Gomez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 5-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday.
The single by Gomez started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Spikes a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Stanley Espinal drew a bases-loaded walk and Brylie Ware scored on a wild pitch.
Herbert Iser hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Logan O'Hoppe in the fourth inning to give the Crosscutters a 1-0 lead. The Spikes came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Terry Fuller hit a solo home run and Pedro Pages scored on a double play.
Williamsport tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Bryson Stott hit a solo home run.
Jeremy Randolph (1-2) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Adam Cox (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
O'Hoppe tripled, doubled and singled for the Crosscutters. Stott homered and singled.
With the win, State College improved to 5-2 against Williamsport this season.
Comments