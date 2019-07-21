Woman assaulted, phone stolen after possible drag race crash

Police say a woman photographing a crash after a possible drag race in south Philadelphia was assaulted and her phone stolen.

A police spokesman says the 24-year-old woman told investigators she was driving shortly after midnight Saturday when a vehicle flashed its lights for her to get out of the way, so she pulled over. She said as she stood behind her vehicle, it was struck by a vehicle possibly involved in drag racing.

Police say the woman started taking photos when the other driver tried to leave the scene, but a man and woman in their early 20s approached her, began punching her and took her phone, telling her to stop taking pictures. Police say they then ripped her license plate from her vehicle and fled.