Aracena’s homer leads AZL Royals to 7-5 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ricky Aracena hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the AZL Royals to a 7-5 win over the AZL Rangers on Sunday.

The home run by Aracena gave the AZL Royals a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third, the AZL Royals took the lead for good when Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI single, scoring Diego Hernandez.

AZL Rangers saw its comeback attempt come up short after Alexander Ovalles scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Royals lead to 7-5.

Anderson Paulino (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Rangers starter Emerson Martinez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Rangers, Ovalles tripled, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs. Osleivis Basabe singled three times, driving home two runs.