Dunand’s double leads Jacksonville to 4-3 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Joe Dunand hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday.

The double by Dunand, part of a three-run inning, gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead before Stone Garrett hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the frame when Mitch Nay hit a two-run home run to get within one.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on another run in the third when Lazaro Alonso hit a solo home run.

Chattanooga saw its comeback attempt come up short after Taylor Trammell scored on a groundout in the third inning to cut the Jacksonville lead to 4-3.

Jacksonville right-hander Edward Cabrera (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Lillie (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.

With the win, Jacksonville improved to 5-2 against Chattanooga this season.