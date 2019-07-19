Tiberi’s single leads St. Lucie to 4-2 win over Clearwater

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Blake Tiberi hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 4-2 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Friday.

The single by Tiberi started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, St. Lucie took the lead when Hansel Moreno scored on a wild pitch and then added to it when Carlos Cortes hit an RBI single.

In the top of the third, Clearwater scored on a single by Matt Vierling that brought home Simon Muzziotti. In the following at-bat, Madison Stokes hit an RBI single, bringing home Vierling to give the Threshers a 2-0 lead.

Alec Kisena (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Austin Ross (4-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.