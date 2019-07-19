Lopez, Leon lead Princeton to 7-1 win over Kingsport

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Luis Leon had three hits and two RBI, and Jose Lopez tossed five scoreless innings as the Princeton Rays defeated the Kingsport Mets 7-1 on Friday.

Lopez (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one hit.

Princeton started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a forceout, Nick Schnell advanced to second on a single by Leon, went to third on a single by Leon, and then scored on a single by Jake Guenther.

The Rays later added four runs in the second and one in the fifth and eighth to secure the victory.

Nate Peden (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out two and walked one.