Harris leads Fort Wayne to 12-11 win over Peoria

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Jawuan Harris hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Peoria Chiefs 12-11 on Thursday.

Harris hit a solo shot in the fifth inning off Colin Schmid and then hit a grand slam in the eighth off Eli Kraus. Blake Hunt homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Adrian Martinez (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kraus (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Chiefs, Brandon Benson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Brendan Donovan tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two.