Rodriguez’s homer leads Monclova to 3-2 win over Puebla

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 3-2 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Wednesday.

In the top of the fifth, Puebla broke a scoreless tie on a wild pitch and an out that scored Yefri Perez and Danny Ortiz. Monclova answered in the sixth inning when Cesar Tapia hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Noah Perio.

Mario Morales (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Manuel Lopez (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.