Mundell’s run leads Albuquerque to 7-2 win over Fresno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Brian Mundell scored on a passed ball in the fifth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 7-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Isotopes a 3-2 lead after Mundell hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Yonder Alonso doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for Albuquerque.

Albuquerque right-hander Tim Melville (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Joe Ross (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and six hits over seven innings.