AMARILLO, (AP) -- Kyle Overstreet hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 10-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Overstreet scored Edward Olivares, Owen Miller, and Luis Torrens and was the game's last scoring play.

Lake Bachar (6-2) got the win in relief while Springfield starter Angel Rondon (4-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.