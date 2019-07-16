De La Guerra, Castillo lead the way for Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Chad De La Guerra homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Pawtucket Red Sox topped the Louisville Bats 5-1 on Tuesday.

Rusney Castillo homered and singled for Pawtucket.

Up 2-1, the Red Sox added to their lead in the seventh inning when De La Guerra hit a three-run home run.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Pawtucket's Matthew Kent and Louisville's Keury Mella delivered great starts. Kent (1-4) picked up the win after he allowed one run and three hits over six innings. He also struck out five and walked three. Mella (5-10) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the tough loss in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

For the Bats, Aristides Aquino homered and singled.

With the win, Pawtucket improved to 4-1 against Louisville this season.