Rojas, Ward lift Salt Lake over Sacramento 12-5

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jose Rojas homered twice and doubled twice, scoring four runs while also driving in four as the Salt Lake Bees defeated the Sacramento River Cats 12-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Taylor Ward fell a triple shy of the cycle with three runs for Salt Lake.

Salt Lake started the scoring in the first inning when Rojas hit a solo home run.

Trailing 5-1, the River Cats cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Mike Gerber hit a two-run home run.

The Bees punctuated the blowout with three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth. In the fifth, Wilfredo Tovar hit an RBI double and then scored on a triple by Brennon Lund, while Rojas and Kaleb Cowart drove in one run each in the sixth.

Salt Lake starter Dillon Peters (4-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Enderson Franco (4-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over five innings.

For the River Cats, Gerber homered and singled twice, driving home two runs. Aramis Garcia homered and singled, driving in three runs.