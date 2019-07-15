Hall’s homer leads Boise to 4-2 win over Eugene

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Zach Hall hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Boise Hawks to a 4-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.

The home run by Hall scored Ezequiel Tovar and was the game's last scoring play.

Jonathan Soto hit an RBI single, bringing home Jake Slaughter in the second inning to give the Emeralds a 1-0 lead. The Hawks came back to take the lead in the second inning when Trevor Boone hit a sacrifice fly and Bladimir Restituyo scored on an error.

Eugene tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Edmond Americaan hit an RBI double, driving in Soto.

Stephen Jones (1-0) got the win in relief while Eugene starter Zach Mort (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Soto doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Emeralds. Zac Taylor tripled and singled, also stealing a base.

With the win, Boise improved to 4-1 against Eugene this season.