Weekend Sports in Brief

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic became the first man in 71 years to win Wimbledon after facing match points in the final, coming back to beat Roger Federer in an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker Sunday.

By barely emerging to win 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) after nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Djokovic claimed his fifth championship at the All England Club and second in a row.

This triumph also earned Djokovic his 16th Grand Slam trophy, moving him closer to the only men ahead of him in tennis history: Federer with 20, and Rafael Nadal with 18.

Federer has ruled grass courts since the early 2000s; he has won Wimbledon eight times dating to 2003, and this was his record 12th appearance in the title match. But Djokovic is now 3-0 against Federer in finals at the place and 4-0 against him in five-setters.

In the women's final, Simona Halep won her first Wimbledon title and kept Serena Williams from winning her eighth.

Halep beat Williams 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court on Saturday for her second major title.

Williams was trying to win her record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title, but she failed in a final for the third time. Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in last year's Wimbledon final and lost to Naomi Osaka in the championship match at the U.S. Open.

Williams still holds the record for most major singles titles in the professional era with 23, one more than Steffi Graf. But Margaret Court, who won 13 of her Grand Slam singles titles in the amateur era, has 24 overall.

Halep, who won last year's French Open title, had only three unforced errors to Williams' 25 in the final.

BASEBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Nationals have put Max Scherzer on the 10-day injury list because the ace right-hander has a mid-back strain.

An MRI on Scherzer's back came back negative, and the three-time Cy Young Award winner had his start pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday. But he was placed on the injury list retroactive to July 10 after throwing a bullpen session before Saturday's game.

Catcher Spencer Kieboom was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg to take Scherzer's roster spot.

Scherzer was 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his last nine starts before the All-Star break. He is 9-5 with a 2.30 ERA overall.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have upgraded their starting rotation by obtaining right-hander Andrew Cashner in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

The deal was announced Saturday after Baltimore beat Tampa Bay 2-1 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. The Red Sox also got cash while sending a pair of 17-year-old prospects to the Orioles.

Cashner is 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts for the team with the worst record in the majors. He has gone at least six innings in his last five starts and has a 1.41 ERA since the beginning of June.

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members' fight for equal pay.

The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 — $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month — to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to "be on the right side of history."

In March, 28 members of the USWNT sued the US Soccer Federation for alleged gender discrimination. The suit claims the federation pays the women less than members of the men's national team.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm say they are looking into allegations on social media that Natasha Howard physically threatened and abused her wife.

Howard's wife posted a minute-long, expletive-filled video on Twitter from March on Saturday in which she yelled at Howard about being threatened by the Storm forward. She also posted screen shots of conversations she had with Howard's agent and the team's general manager.

"The organization is aware of the recent allegations against Natasha. We are in communication with the league and looking into them," the team said in a statement from co-owner Lisa Brummel and CEO/general manager Alisha Valavanis.

Howard is averaging 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds this season. The 27-year-old former Florida State player was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in her career.

AUTO RACING

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Kurt Busch won a door-to-door overtime battle with his little brother at Kentucky Speedway to earn his first victory with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Saturday night showdown between the Busch Brothers came a week after Kurt Busch lost at Daytona because he pitted from the lead moments before weather stopped the race. That pit call haunted Busch and his crew chief all week, but a late call for four tires gave the No. 1 team a shot at redemption.

Joey Logano had the victory in hand until a spin by Bubba Wallace with six laps remaining sent the race into overtime.

TORONTO (AP) — Simon Pagenaud has won his third race of the season as IndyCar's championship fight tightened Sunday in Toronto.

The win on the streets around Exhibition Place is the third of the season for Pagenaud, but first away from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Frenchman won the Indy 500 and the road course race at the speedway to save his job with Team Penske.

Pagenaud had to save fuel in the waning laps to hold off reigning series champion Scott Dixon. But Penske teammate Will Power caused a caution on the final lap and Pagenaud was able to coast to the finish in his Chevrolet.

Alexander Rossi finished third, one spot ahead of IndyCar points leader Josef Newgarden. The two began the race separated by just seven points and Rossi cut the deficit to four points.

GOLF

SILVIS, Illinois (AP) — Dylan Frittelli won the John Deere Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory over Russell Henley.

The South African earned a spot next week in the British Open, finishing at 21-under 263 after the bogey-free final round at TPC Deere Run. He opened with rounds of 66,68 and 65 to begin the day two strokes back.

A two-time winner on the European Tour, Frittelli birdied the par-5 17th after blasting out of a greenside bunker to 11 feet, and closed with a par on the par-4 18th.

Henley shot a tournament-best 61. Andrew Landry was 18 under after a 69.

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a 6-under 65 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.

Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at a tournament-record 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. The 26-year-old South Korean player has nine tour titles, also winning the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in May in California.

Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Retief Goosen birdied the final two holes to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Sunday at Firestone Country Club for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

The 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over 65-year-old Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic.

Three strokes ahead after opening rounds of 69 and 62, Goosen dropped a stroke behind Scott Parel on Saturday with a 75. The two-time U.S. Open champion rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 first with an eagle on the par-5 second, then parred the next eight. He offset a double bogey on the par-4 11th with birdies on the par-3 12th and par-4 13th, but dropped another stroke on the par-4 14th.

Haas closed with a 67, and Tim Petrovic shot 68.

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger beat Benjamin Hebert on the third playoff hole at the Scottish Open on Sunday for his sixth European Tour title.

Hebert shot 62 to set the clubhouse target on 22 under at The Renaissance Club but overnight leader Wiesberger (69) recovered from a slow start to reclaim top spot with his fourth birdie of the day on the 16th, only to bogey the 17th and then hole from five feet on the last to force a playoff.

Wiesberger parred the third playoff hole to beat Hebert.

SPORTS TELEVISION

Ryan Leaf has been hired by ESPN to be a college football analyst, another step in the remarkable comeback of the former Washington State star who has battled drug addiction and served time in prison.

Leaf will be paired with play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick and will mostly call games on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The former No. 2 overall NFL draft pick for the San Diego Chargers in 1998 worked for the Pac-12 Network last season and has been co-hosting a show on SiriusXM's Pac-12 channel.

Leaf finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1997 and led the Cougars to the Rose Bowl.

After a tumultuous four-year NFL career, Leaf's personal life fell apart. He spent two years in prison after being arrested in 2012 for breaking into a home in Montana to steal prescription drugs, and violating his Texas probation.

COURTS

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have charged an 18-year-old man in an April shooting that wounded New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine and killed one of his Washburn University teammates.

The Shawnee County district attorney's office says in a news release that Francisco Alejandro Mendez was charged Friday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery in the April 28 attack.

Authorities say Ballentine and teammate Dwane Simmons were outside of an off-campus party in Topeka hours after the Giants picked Ballentine in the sixth round of the draft when someone opened fire on them from a vehicle. Simmons was killed and Ballentine was shot but has since recovered.

Mendez is being held on a $1 million bond.