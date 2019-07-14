Sports
Frick’s single leads Everett to 6-3 win over Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Patrick Frick hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 6-3 win over the Spokane Indians on Sunday.
The single by Frick came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the AquaSox a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Cash Gladfelter hit a two-run home run.
In the bottom of the seventh, Spokane cut into the deficit on a single by Luis Asuncion that scored Cristian Inoa.
Matt Martin (2-1) got the win in relief while Nic Laio (2-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
In the losing effort, the Indians recorded a season-high five doubles.
