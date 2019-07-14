Phillips, Bart lead San Jose to 5-3 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Joey Bart doubled twice and singled, and Aaron Phillips allowed just six hits over 6 2/3 innings as the San Jose Giants beat the Lancaster JetHawks 5-3 on Sunday.

Phillips (6-6) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing two runs.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth, Lancaster grabbed the lead when Ramon Marcelino hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Casey Golden.

San Jose answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Bart and Courtney Hawkins hit RBI doubles en route to the two-run lead.

The Giants tacked on another run in the ninth when Heliot Ramos hit a solo home run.

Lancaster saw its comeback attempt come up short after Hidekel Gonzalez hit an RBI single, scoring Golden in the ninth inning to cut the San Jose lead to 5-3.

Antonio Santos (3-6) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

With the win, San Jose improved to 4-1 against Lancaster this season.