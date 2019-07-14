Jurado scheduled to start for Texas against Houston

Houston Astros (58-35, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (50-43, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (10-4, 2.98 ERA, .82 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) Rangers: Ariel Jurado (5-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

The Rangers are 22-23 against teams from the AL West. Texas has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads them with 21, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Astros are 27-9 against AL West Division teams. Houston has hit 147 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Alex Bregman leads them with 24, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats. The Astros won the last meeting 7-6. Josh James recorded his fourth victory and Jose Altuve went 4-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI for Houston. Brett Martin took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 21 home runs and has 48 RBIs. Rougned Odor is 8-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Bregman leads the Astros with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .542. Yuli Gurriel is 13-for-37 with two doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 7-3, .285 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).