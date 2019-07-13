Santa, Perez and Grosse lead AZL Mariners in win

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Kevin Santa had four hits, while Nolan Perez and Cody Grosse had four and three, respectively, as the AZL Mariners topped the AZL Indians Red 9-6 on Sunday.

Santa homered and singled three times, driving home five runs and scoring a couple. N. Perez doubled twice and singled twice.

AZL Mariners started the scoring in the first inning when Santa hit a two-run home run.

AZL Indians Red answered in the bottom of the frame when Yainer Diaz hit a two-run home run to tie it up.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Mariners took the lead for good in the second when Santa hit an RBI single, scoring Cesar Trejo.

Brayan Perez (4-0) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Red starter Brauny Munoz (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Indians Red, Jordan Brown doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.