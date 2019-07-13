Montgomery, Putzig spur GCL Orioles to 3-0 win over GCL Pirates

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Putzig singled three times, and J.J. Montgomery allowed just one hit over five innings as the GCL Orioles topped the GCL Pirates 3-0 on Saturday.

Montgomery (2-0) struck out three and walked one to pick up the win.

In the fourth inning, GCL Orioles went up 1-0 early on a double by Christopher Burgess that scored Gunnar Henderson. The GCL Orioles scored again in the seventh when Andrew Jayne scored on an error and Mason Janvrin hit an RBI double.

Bryan Torres (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Pirates were blanked for the second time this season, while the GCL Orioles' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

GCL Orioles improved to 5-1 against GCL Pirates this season.