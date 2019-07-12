Freitas, Hager lead the way for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- David Freitas homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the San Antonio Missions topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 10-9 on Friday.

Jake Hager doubled and singled, also stealing a base for San Antonio.

Down 2-0 in the second, Omaha grabbed the lead when Jecksson Flores hit a grand slam.

Following the big inning, the Missions took the lead for good with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Travis Shaw hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Missions later tacked on three runs in the fourth when Freitas hit a two-run home run and Shaw scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Omaha saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ryan O'Hearn hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to help cut the San Antonio lead to 10-9.

Angel Perdomo (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jake Kalish (6-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.