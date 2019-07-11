Strunc, Hernandez lead the way for Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Jack Strunc doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Batavia Muckdogs defeated the Lowell Spinners 5-2 on Thursday.

Brayan Hernandez doubled and singled, also stealing a base for Batavia.

Lowell started the scoring in the first inning when Gilberto Jimenez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Joe Davis.

Batavia answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to cut into the Lowell lead. Strunc and Andrew Turner hit RBI singles en route to the tie.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Muckdogs took the lead for good in the fourth when Turner scored on a double play.

Dakota Bennett (1-1) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Kelvin Sanchez (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.