Armenteros hits grand slam, leads Stockton over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Lazaro Armenteros hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 15-2 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Armenteros scored Alfonso Rivas, Jeremy Eierman, and Jonah Bride to give the Ports an 11-2 lead.

Stockton right-hander Xavier Altamirano (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Lucas Gilbreath (3-7) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over three innings.