Big 3 back on court in Wimbledon quarterfinals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Ugo Humbert of France in a men's singles match during day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2019. AP Photo

The last time the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played their Wimbledon quarterfinal opponents, they lost.

Djokovic, the defending champion, will be first on Centre Court against David Goffin, and eight-time champion Federer follows against Kei Nishikori. Nadal, a two-time champion, will be second on No. 1 Court on Wednesday against Sam Querrey.

Djokovic is 5-1 against Goffin, but he lost to the Belgian on clay in Monte Carlo in 2017. Federer is 7-3 against Nishikori, but lost to the eighth-seeded Japanese player on a hard court at last year's ATP Finals. Nadal is 4-1 against Querrey, but lost to the American on a hard court in 2017 in Acapulco.

In the other quarterfinal match, Roberto Bautista Agut faces Guido Pella.