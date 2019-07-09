De La Cruz, Marchan lead the way for Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Carlos De La Cruz tripled and singled as the Lakewood BlueClaws topped the Hickory Crawdads 3-2 on Tuesday.

Rafael Marchan singled three times for Lakewood.

Hickory tied the game 2-2 in the fifth after Sherten Apostel and Tyreque Reed hit RBI singles.

Lakewood answered in the bottom of the frame when Luis Garcia hit an RBI single, scoring Jonathan Guzman.

Lakewood left-hander Ethan Lindow (5-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyree Thompson (3-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings.

For the Crawdads, Apostel doubled and singled twice.