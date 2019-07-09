The Latest: England’s Plunkett sends warning to Australia

The Latest on the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

England paceman Liam Plunkett says his team is a "different sort of animal" as it looks to end Australia's winning streak in Cricket World Cup semifinals.

Australia, bidding for a sixth world title, hasn't lost any of its previous seven semifinal matches in the tournament.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In terms of tournament experience, the Australians have a big edge and have also won the last four World Cup matches between the teams.

Plunkett says times have changed, though, since England altered its philosophy toward one-day cricket since the last World Cup in 2015.

He says "Australia has been there and done it before, but not against this bunch of players ... We've played well for the past four years, we're ranked No. 1 and we feel in a good place."

Plunkett says "on our day, we can beat anyone in the world."

___

2:05 p.m.

Rain has stopped play in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal, with New Zealand 211-5 against India after 46.1 overs.

Ross Taylor was 67 not out and had been joined by Tom Latham (3).

New Zealand has accelerated since the 40th over, scoring 56 runs in 6.1 overs.

___

1:25 p.m.

New Zealand needs a big last 10 overs to set India a challenging total in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal.

After 40 overs, New Zealand was 155-3 with Ross Taylor on 38 and Jimmy Neesham on 7.

The Black Caps have been strangled by disciplined bowling by India and are still only going at less than 4 runs an over.

___

1:05 p.m.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has removed Kane Williamson for 67, taking out New Zealand's captain and key batsman.

It was a soft dismissal, with Williamson possibly surprised by the bounce and chopping a looping shot to Ravindra Jadeja at point.

New Zealand was 134-3 in the 36th over.

___

12:45 p.m.

Kane Williamson has reached his half-century, the fourth of the New Zealand captain's brilliant Cricket World Cup campaign.

It has come off 79 balls and was brought up in the 30th over, with New Zealand 109-2 at the time against India in their semifinal match.

___

12:25 p.m.

New Zealand was stumbling along at 83-2 halfway through its allotted 50 overs in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal against India, with captain Kane Williamson again looking key to posting a respectable score.

Williamson was set on 36, and has been joined in the middle by Ross Taylor (7) after the departure of Henry Nicholls.

Nicholls was bowled through the gate by Ravindra Jadeja for 28.

New Zealand was rebuilding after a slow start — it was 10-1 after seven overs — but only scored 10 runs from overs 20-25.

Williamson has passed 500 runs for the tournament and his average is now more than 100.

___

11:55 a.m.

India allrounder Hardik Pandya has left the field with an apparent left groin injury at the end of the 16th over.

Pandya was four overs into his spell and he had conceded 17 runs for no wickets.

He is one of only five frontline bowlers in India's team. If Pandya cannot continue to bowl, Virat Kohli might have to join the attack.

New Zealand was 57-1 at the time.

___

11:15 a.m.

India has seized early control of the first Cricket World Cup semifinal, restricting New Zealand to 27-1 after 10 overs.

It was the lowest score at the end of the first powerplay this tournament.

Martin Guptill was the man out for 1, the out-of-form opener edging Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli for a head-high catch at second slip. It was Guptill's fifth single-figure score this World Cup.

It took the Black Caps until the last ball of the eighth over to register their first boundary, with pacemen Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar tying the batsmen down with disciplined bowling and plenty of movement in front of a heavily pro-India crowd at Old Trafford.

Henry Nicholls was 10, and captain Kane Williamson was with him on 14.

Bumrah had 1-10 off four overs.

___

10:10 a.m.

New Zealand has won the toss and will bat first against India under cloudy skies in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal match.

That could be significant, with the team batting first winning all five matches so far in Manchester this tournament.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson returns from a hamstring injury and replaces Tim Southee for New Zealand.

India has also made one change, bringing in right-arm legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal for right-arm legspinner Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

___

9:10 a.m.

The first Cricket World Cup semifinal takes place at Old Trafford, where India is the favorite against New Zealand.

The toss could be all important on Tuesday, with the team batting first winning all five matches in Manchester this tournament. Four of those winning teams won the toss — in the other match, India won after being sent into bat by Pakistan.

New Zealand comes into the match having lost three straight to finish the group stage. Paceman Lockie Ferguson, the team's leading wicket-taker this World Cup with 17, should return from a hamstring problem.

India topped the group-stage standings with seven wins from eight completed matches and has the tournament's leading run-scorer in opener Rohit Sharma (647), including five centuries.

Australia and England meet in the second semifinal match at Edgbaston on Thursday.