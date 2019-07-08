Fox’s double leads Montgomery to 6-1 win over Tennessee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Lucius Fox hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 6-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Monday.

Brett Sullivan scored on the play to give the Biscuits a 2-1 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Fox.

The Biscuits later added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Vidal Brujan hit an RBI double, while Rene Pinto drove in two runs and Miles Mastrobuoni drove in one in the eighth.

Montgomery southpaw Kenny Rosenberg (8-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Thomas Hatch (4-10) took the tough loss in the Southern League game after giving up two runs and six hits over six innings.

Montgomery improved to 11-4 against Tennessee this season.