Taylor’s double leads Arkansas to 4-2 win over NW Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Logan Taylor hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Monday.
The double by Taylor scored Aaron Knapp and Kyle Lewis and was the game's last scoring play.
D.J. Burt hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead. The Travelers came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Luis Liberato hit an RBI single, driving in Jordan Cowan.
NW Arkansas tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Burt hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Angelo Castellano.
Art Warren (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while NW Arkansas starter J.C. Cloney (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Arkansas improved to 13-6 against NW Arkansas this season.
