Dungan’s single leads Idaho Falls to 2-0 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Clay Dungan hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 2-0 win over the Great Falls Voyagers in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Chukars and a four-game winning streak for the Voyagers.

The single by Dungan scored Ismaldo Rodriguez and Kember Nacero and provided all the offense for Idaho Falls.

Austin Manning (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Great Falls starter Sean Thompson (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The Voyagers were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Chukars' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.