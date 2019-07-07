Bins, Shenton lead the way for Everett

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Carter Bins homered and singled as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Sunday.

Austin Shenton doubled twice and singled with an RBI and a run for Everett.

Everett got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bins hit a solo home run and Miguel Perez hit an RBI single.

After Everett added two runs, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Davis Schneider hit an RBI single and Adrian Ramos drew a bases-loaded walk.

The AquaSox later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Shenton and Trent Tingelstad hit RBI doubles to secure the victory.

Vancouver saw its comeback attempt come up short after Will Robertson and Schneider hit RBI doubles in the ninth inning to cut the Everett lead to 6-4.

Kipp Rollings (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Alex Nolan (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Canadians failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Robertson doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Canadians.

With the win, Everett remains undefeated (4-0) against Vancouver this season.