Navarro’s single leads Grand Junction to 6-3 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Cristopher Navarro hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Grand Junction Rockies to a 6-3 win over the Orem Owlz on Sunday.

The single by Navarro capped a three-run inning and gave the Rockies a 3-0 lead after Eddy Diaz hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Owlz cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Adrian Rondon hit a two-run home run.

The Rockies later added single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Yolki Pena doubled and singled, scoring three runs for Grand Junction.

Cayden Hatcher (2-2) got the win in relief while Orem starter Clayton Chatham (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Rondon homered, tripled and singled, driving in three runs for the Owlz. D'Shawn Knowles singled three times.