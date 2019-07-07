Sports
Comas, Weaver lift Great Falls over Idaho Falls 10-3
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Anderson Comas was a home run short of the cycle, driving home five runs and scoring a couple as the Great Falls Voyagers topped the Idaho Falls Chukars 10-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Cabera Weaver singled twice with two runs for Great Falls.
Down 1-0, the Voyagers took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. Comas and Kleyder Sanchez drove in one run each en route to the two-run lead.
The Voyagers punctuated the blowout with four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth. In the fourth, Comas hit a two-run triple, while Comas drove in two runs and Jakob Goldfarb drove in one in the sixth.
Ramon Pineda (2-0) got the win in relief while Idaho Falls starter Cole Watts (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
For the Chukars, Michael Emodi singled twice, driving in two runs.
Comments