Van Horn scores winning run, San Jose beats Modesto 3-2 in walk-off finish

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Brandon Van Horn scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the San Jose Giants beat the Modesto Nuts 3-2 on Sunday. The Nuts saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Van Horn scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a single by Manuel Geraldo.

The Giants tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Sandro Fabian hit a two-run single.

Reliever Trenton Toplikar (3-1) went four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out five to get the win. Reid Morgan (0-1) retired one batter by strikeout in the California League game.