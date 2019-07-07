Winaker hits walk-off single in 10th, St. Lucie beats Daytona 4-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Winaker hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the St. Lucie Mets defeated the Daytona Tortugas 4-3 on Sunday. The Mets swept the four-game series with the win.

Jose Miguel Medina scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

After Daytona's Jonathan India hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth, St. Lucie tied the game 3-3 in the ninth when Jacob Zanon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Hansel Moreno.

Reliever Ezequiel Zabaleta (2-1) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to pick up the win. Andy Cox (2-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Blake Tiberi doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

The Tortugas failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.