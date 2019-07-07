Demeritte’s homer leads Gwinnett to 7-0 win over Durham

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Travis Demeritte hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 7-0 win over the Durham Bulls on Sunday.

The home run by Demeritte scored Jack Lopez and Andres Blanco to give the Stripers a 3-0 lead.

The Stripers later added a run in the third and three in the eighth to put the game away.

Gwinnett starter Huascar Ynoa (2-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jalen Beeks (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after he allowed four runs on just three hits over five innings.

The Bulls were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Stripers' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.