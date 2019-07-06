De Jongh, Mateo lead AZL Dodgers Lasorda to 10-5 win over AZL Indians Red

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Aldrich De Jongh hit a two-run double in the first inning, and Edwin Mateo homered and drove in two as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda beat the AZL Indians Red 10-5 on Sunday.

The double by De Jongh capped a three-run inning and gave the AZL Dodgers Lasorda a 3-2 lead after Mateo hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda later added three runs in the third and four in the sixth. In the third, Mateo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rolando Lebron, while De Jongh and Lebron drove in one run each in the sixth.

Jose Rodulfo (1-3) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Red starter Brauny Munoz (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda took advantage of some erratic AZL Indians Red pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

Marlin Made homered and singled, scoring two runs for the AZL Indians Red.