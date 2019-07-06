Kruger’s single leads Mobile to 4-3 win over Jacksonville

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jack Kruger hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 4-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday.

The single by Kruger scored Brandon Marsh and Julian Leon to give the BayBears a 3-2 lead.

With the score tied 3-3 in the eighth, the BayBears took the lead for good when Zane Gurwitz hit an RBI single, bringing home Erick Salcedo.

Ryan Clark (2-0) got the win in relief while Vincenzo Aiello (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Jumbo Shrimp, Joe Dunand doubled and singled. Riley Mahan doubled and singled.