Sports
Kruger’s single leads Mobile to 4-3 win over Jacksonville
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jack Kruger hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 4-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday.
The single by Kruger scored Brandon Marsh and Julian Leon to give the BayBears a 3-2 lead.
With the score tied 3-3 in the eighth, the BayBears took the lead for good when Zane Gurwitz hit an RBI single, bringing home Erick Salcedo.
Ryan Clark (2-0) got the win in relief while Vincenzo Aiello (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.
For the Jumbo Shrimp, Joe Dunand doubled and singled. Riley Mahan doubled and singled.
