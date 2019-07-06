Del Valle leads Burlington to 9-2 win over Peoria

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Francisco Del Valle had three hits and two RBI, as the Burlington Bees exploded for a season-high 14 hits in a 9-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday.

Burlington had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the third and sixth innings.

In the third, Connor Fitzsimons hit a two-run double, while Del Valle hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Burlington left-hander Hector Yan (3-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Colin Schmid (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up five runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Burlington improved to 7-3 against Peoria this season.