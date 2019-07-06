Vincej’s single leads Norfolk to 8-4 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Zach Vincej hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to an 8-4 win over the Charlotte Knights on Saturday.

The single by Vincej started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Tides a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Ademar Rifaela scored on a wild pitch and Vincej scored on a passed ball.

Jay Flaa (2-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Carson Fulmer (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.