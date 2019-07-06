Newman, Marte have 3 RBIs each, Pirates top Brewers 12-2

Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman rounds second in front of Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Pittsburgh. AP Photo

Kevin Newman had a big night at the plate for the Pirates. So did Colin Moran. Starling Marte, too.

They all helped power Pittsburgh to a 12-2 thumping of the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Newman and Moran each had four hits and three RBIs, and Marte drove in three runs of his own.

"It's a blast," Newman said. "We're just all having a great time going out there battling, making good contact, just trying to put runs up for the team. It's going well for us right now."

Newman, who had a home run among his hits, bounced back after going 0 for 5 in a 7-6 loss to Milwaukee on Friday. Melky Cabrera also homered for the Pirates.

Dario Agrazal (2-0) allowed two runs in six innings after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start in place of Trevor Williams, who was placed on the paternity list Saturday. The rookie right-hander gave up those runs on two homers, one by Mike Moustakas in the first and another by Yasmani Grandal two innings later.

"He knows what he wants to do," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "He's done it since we've got him here. ... In less than a handful of major league starts, there doesn't seem to be much panic."

After waiting out a rain delay of more than two hours, Moustakas gave the Brewers a quick 1-0 lead with his 25th homer of the season. But Newman hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first to cap Pittsburgh's four-run inning.

Each of the Pirates' first four runs came with two outs, starting with Moran's single and Corey Dickerson's double.

Grandal homered in the third to cut the deficit to two runs at 4-2, but Newman sent a slider from Adrian Houser (2-3) in the fourth 375 feet over the right-field wall for his sixth homer of the season.

Houser gave up more than three runs for the second time in 19 appearances - including five starts - this season, allowing five on seven hits in four innings.

"I feel like I'm letting the team down when I go out there and give up four in the first," Houser said. "Just have to be better and figure some stuff out."

The Brewers missed a chance to get even - or take the lead - when Lorenzo Cain left the bases loaded by grounding to second in the fifth.

Marte's triple drove in two more to put Pittsburgh ahead 7-2 in the sixth. He made it 8-2 on a single to left in the eighth.

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia and second baseman Keston Hiura collided while converging on a groundball by Moran in the eighth, which plated two to give Pittsburgh a 10-2 lead. Arcia sat up while being carted off and waving to the crowd; Hiura remained in the game.

Manager Craig Counsell said Arcia was still being evaluated after the game, but noted shoulder pain is probably the worst of the symptoms. He said Hiura seemed to be fine.

"They're both just trying to make a play," Counsell said. "Just in the wrong spot and hit at the wrong speed. My understanding is Orlando's shoulder hit Keston probably somewhere in the head area."

Cabrera capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth.

JOIN THE CLUB

Pirates LHP Felipe Vázquez and Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff were named to the National League All-Star squad on Saturday. They will replace Brewers LHP Josh Hader (day-to-day with back soreness) and Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (personal matter).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Burch Smith was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday. ... RHP Deolis Guerra was designated for assignment after giving up four runs in the ninth inning of his season debut Friday.

Pirates: Dickerson left with right groin discomfort after catching a routine fly ball for the second out of the seventh inning. ... RHP Dovydas Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. ... LHP Steven Brault was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. ... RHP Montana DuRapau and RHP Luis Escobar were recalled from Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (4-2, 4.31) will face Pittsburgh on Sunday coming off two straight solid starts. He gave up four runs - three earned - in 11 innings during his past two starts since surrendering six in five innings against Cincinnati on June 21.

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (6-7, 4.13) has allowed just one run in 16 innings over his last three starts, including none in three innings in a rain-shortened start against the Cubs on July 2.