Stallings, Ball lift Danville over Princeton 15-6

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Bryce Ball had two hits and scored three runs, and Mitch Stallings allowed just four hits over five innings as the Danville Braves beat the Princeton Rays 15-6 on Saturday.

Stallings (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing two runs.

Danville had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the third inning and four in the ninth.

In the third, Ray Hernandez hit a three-run home run, while Cody Milligan hit a two-run single in the ninth.

Taj Bradley (0-2) went three innings, allowing six runs and four hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out two and walked two.