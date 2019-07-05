Drake, Zazueta lift Monterrey over Oaxaca 8-3

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Yadir Drake homered and singled twice as the Sultanes de Monterrey beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca 8-3 on Friday.

Amadeo Zazueta doubled twice and singled with three RBIs for Monterrey.

Oaxaca tied the game 3-3 in the sixth after Alan Sanchez hit a two-run home run.

Monterrey answered in the bottom of the frame when Zazueta hit an RBI double, driving in Ramon Rios.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Edgar Gonzalez (10-3) got the win while Irwin Delgado (4-3) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

For the Guerreros, Sanchez homered and singled, driving home two runs.