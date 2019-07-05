Hancock hits walk-off single in 11th, Burlington beats Pulaski 7-6

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- William Hancock hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Burlington Royals beat the Pulaski Yankees 7-6 on Friday.

Michael Massey scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Jack Gethings.

The Royals scored three runs in the ninth before Pulaski took a 6-5 lead in the 11th when Robert Javier scored on an error.

Raymond Lopez (1-0) got the win in relief while Elvis Peguero (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Yankees left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.