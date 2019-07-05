Marvel carries Indianapolis to 3-0 win over Toledo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- James Marvel tossed a three-hit shutout, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 3-0 win over the Toledo Mud Hens in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Marvel (1-0) struck out six to pick up the win.

In the second inning, Indianapolis went up 2-0 early after Darnell Sweeney and JB Shuck hit RBI singles. The Indians scored again in the third inning when Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a solo home run.

Tim Adleman (3-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Mud Hens were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

The Indians swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-3. Indianapolis improved to 9-4 against Toledo this season.