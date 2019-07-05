Felipe hits walk-off homer, DSL Marlins beats DSL Red Sox1 9-5

, (AP) -- Anthony Felipe hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning, as the DSL Marlins defeated the DSL Red Sox1 9-5 on Friday. With the victory, the DSL Marlins swept the short two-game series.

Earlier in the inning, Jandel Paulino singled, scoring Elvin Ozoria to tie the game 5-5.

After DSL Red Sox1's Yorberto Mejicano hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth, DSL Marlins cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the inning when Felipe hit an RBI single, scoring Julio Machado.

Mario Doble (2-1) got the win in relief while Isaac Pinales (3-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Brainer Bonaci, Albert Feliz and Mejicano each had three hits for DSL Red Sox1.