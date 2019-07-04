Sports
Cancel leads NW Arkansas over Tulsa 7-2
TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Gabriel Cancel hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals topped the Tulsa Drillers 7-2 on Thursday.
Trailing 2-0 in the first, Tulsa tied it up when Cristian Santana hit an RBI double and Omar Estevez scored on a groundout.
The Naturals took the lead in the sixth inning when Meibrys Viloria hit an RBI double, scoring Cancel.
NW Arkansas right-hander Ofreidy Gomez (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Parker Curry (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.
For the Drillers, Santana doubled and singled twice.
Comments