Lacroix’s double leads Quad Cities to 7-4 win over Beloit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Jonathan Lacroix hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 7-4 win over the Beloit Snappers on Thursday.

The double by Lacroix, part of a four-run inning, gave the River Bandits a 3-1 lead before Ramiro Rodriguez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Snappers tied the game in the top of the next frame when Cobie Vance hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Santis Sanchez.

The River Bandits took the lead for good in the fifth when Ross Adolph scored on an error.

Jonathan Bermudez (2-0) got the win in relief while Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre (2-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.