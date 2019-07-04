Cabrera, Twine spur Jacksonville to 6-0 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Justin Twine doubled twice and singled, and Edward Cabrera allowed just two hits over six innings as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Mobile BayBears 6-0 on Thursday.

Cabrera (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three.

Jacksonville went up 4-0 in the fourth after Corey Bird hit a two-run home run.

Zack Kelly (1-4) went four innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The BayBears were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Jumbo Shrimp's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.