Leal, Amaya carry Myrtle Beach to 6-0 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Miguel Amaya homered and had four hits, driving in three, and Erick Leal allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-0 on Thursday. The Hillcats saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Leal (1-1) struck out eight and walked two to get the win.

In the top of the third, Myrtle Beach took the lead on a single by Amaya that scored Jimmy Herron. The Pelicans then added four runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh. In the fifth, Delvin Zinn and Amaya hit RBI singles, while Amaya hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Juan Hillman (3-8) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Hillcats were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Pelicans' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.