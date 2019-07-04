Rutherford hits walk-off homer in 10th, Birmingham beats Pensacola 8-5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Blake Rutherford hit a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning, as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 8-5 on Thursday. The Blue Wahoos saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The Blue Wahoos tied the game 5-5 in the top of the ninth when Joe Cronin scored on an error.

Reliever Codi Heuer (1-0) picked up the win after he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Zack Weiss (1-1) went one inning, allowing three runs and two hits in the Southern League game.

Nick Madrigal singled three times, scoring two runs in the win. Gavin Sheets doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs.

For the Blue Wahoos, Caleb Hamilton was a home run short of the cycle, scoring two runs. Cronin singled three times.